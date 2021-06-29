This Abandoned Backyard Became a Perfect Haven for Kids and Adults

Backyards are a major perk of home ownership, but once you've actually got one? It takes a lot of work to keep them looking picture-perfect. Case in point: This abandoned backyard that wasn't exactly its most photogenic after a few seasons of neglect.

Advertisement

But past the weeds and the discarded junk, we saw that it had loads of potential, so we decided to give it a makeover — and share the tools that helped us do it in case yours is in a similar situation.

The project requires a bit of commitment, but at least you'll only have to make one shopping trip to stock up on all the supplies you'll need. Everything we used for this outdoor makeover we got from Walmart — from the hedge-care tools to the patio furniture to the kids' outdoor toys. Keep scrolling to see the backyard haven come to life and shop the products for yourself.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Bring the lawn back to life

Step one for beautifying your backyard is of course getting the plant life looking lush. In the case of this abandoned space, we totally overhauled it using Walmart tools and a little bit of patience. New grass and greenery (trimmed to perfection) along with a natural-looking stone patio and path add both function and charm to the space.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Add a few spaces for the kids

Combine liveability with wow factor by adding a few stylish outdoor kids toys, like a faux wood playhouse that will keep them entertained for hours and a pint-sized patio set that will give major style cred to the kids' table.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Create adult-friendly spaces

Last, but not least, create a space for adults to unwind. We arranged a comfy-cute seating area that's angled toward the rest of the yard for adults to kick back, while still easily keeping an eye on rambunctious kiddos.

Advertisement

Add a rug, a few throw pillows, and a fire pit, then complete the look with a mini egg chair for when the kids need a breather from playtime. And because adults like games, too, stash a cornhole set nearby to bring out when you entertain. Just like that, you've got a next-level outdoor space for all ages.