This App Partners With Local Chefs to Deliver Food That Is Actually Authentic

Have you ever wished you could eat your way around the world? Yeah, us too. But before you start saving pennies for an international food jaunt, you might want to try the next best thing: Shef. It's an app that partners with local certified cooks to share their traditional, homemade meals with folks like yourself.

Advertisement

Think of it as Airbnb for ​real​ home-cooked food. The app helps talented cooks in your neighborhood — including single parents, immigrants, refugees, retirees, and unemployed restaurant chefs — make an income. It's also an amazing platform for marginalized communities; more than 85% of cooks who use Shef identify as people of color, according to a press release at PR Newswire.

In case you're wondering, all cooks on the platform are certified and vetted, meaning they've completed extensive food safety training. Shef works with food safety experts to perform anonymous audits, inspect every order, and ensure cooks abide by local food safety laws. Read about Shef's safety protocols here.

On your end, the app makes it easy to support local cooks while exploring traditional dishes from other cultures. And if you're craving an authentic meal from your own heritage? Shef is perfect for that, too. As one testimonial on Shef's website reads, "Super traditional dumplings that remind me of my grandma's." We love to hear it.

Beef dumplings by Shef Judy. Image Credit: Shef

Here's how it works: Pick a shef, build your meal, then place your order by the cut-off date. (All dishes are made with fresh ingredients — ​chef's kiss​ — so ordering in advance gives the cook time to buy supplies.) Your home-cooked meal will be prepared and cooled, then dropped off on your delivery day. When you're ready to dig in, simply reheat and enjoy.

Currently, Shef is available in New York City, Boston, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more about Shef here.