How to Build a DIY Platform Deck (Free Plan Included)

Step 16

Once you have that first perfectly straight board in place, you'll screw in each subsequent deck board from there. Leave a small gap (roughly the width of a nail) between the boards to allow for drainage and wood expansion. Just use four or so screws per board to get them all in place. When you're done with ​all​ of the boards, you can finish screwing in the rest of the screws. You'll need 20 screws per board, which works out to two screws over each joist for each deck board. Remember to use the temporary string guide that you installed in Step 14 to help line up the ends of the deck boards as evenly as possible.