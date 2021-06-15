The Complete List of Competing Prime Day Sales

While Amazon celebrates its most important holiday of the year — Prime Day on June 21 and 22 — other brands are partying it up just as hard (and we are partying right alongside them). Prepare to uncover the most unreal sales across the web from your favorite home and lifestyle brands. Make sure to note the sale dates, as some begin well before June 21 and continue for days after. Let the festivities commence!

Advertisement

Sales That Are Already Live:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get $150 off select vacuums now through July 17.

JCPenney: Enjoy 60% off outdoor décor now through July 11.

Z Grills: Get up to 20% off pellet grills until June 30.

Upcoming Sales:

Allswell: Take 15% off sitewide with code ​HELLOSUMMER​ June 21 and 22.

Chewy: Enjoy sitewide deals starting as early as June 18, including 15% off gift cards through June 23 and 40% off Furbo dog cameras through June 30.

Dormify: Get 25% off select items with code ​DORMIFY25​ June 21 and 22.

JCPenney: Enjoy an extra 35% off with code ​BIGGEST1​ June 21 and 22, plus 20% off with code ​COOLSHOP​ June 21 through June 27.

Kohl's: Their Wow Deals event is scheduled in-store and online on June 21 and 22.

Macy's: Enjoy a ton of two-day only specials plus an additional 25% off with code ​DAD​ from June 16 through June 22.

Overstock: Enjoy sales in every category plus free shipping from June 15 until July 5.

Proclamation Goods: Get $50 off the Stainless Steel Proclamation Duo plus score a free Proclamation Triangle Dinner Bell as a gift with purchase ($25 value) June 21 through July 4.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Take 10% off full-price styles June 21 and 22.

Advertisement

Sleep Number: Buy one get 10% off, buy two get 20% off plus free shipping on DualTemp June 18 through June 21.

Target: Their Deal Days event is running from June 20 through June 22.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud and 40% on Tempur-Toppers from June 17 until June 21. Save $500 on Tempur-Breeze from June 20 up until July 12.

Wayfair: Save up to 60% from June 20 at 9 a.m. ET until June 23 at 9 a.m. ET.