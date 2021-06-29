8 Cute-But-Practical Items You Need to Safely Host All Your Backyard Summer Celebrations

The best part about backyard celebrations is how casual they can be (at the bare minimum, all you need is a backyard and some friends to invite). But after many months of minimal celebrating, it's only fair that you're thinking a bit more about how to throw a few get-togethers this summer.

To make sure all your soirees go smoothly, you need only snag a few key items from Walmart. These eight items (big and small) will make sure all your celebrations go off without a hitch.

Arguably the most important thing to think about when planning a backyard hangout? The weather. And while a thunderstorm may shut things down completely, the sun can be a lot to handle after a few hours. Luckily, it's no match for this 10-foot umbrella that you can easily angle to create the most amount of shade.

This serving tray checks off on two requirements for the perfect party essential: practical ​and​ chic. Use it to show off pretty desserts, carry veggies to the grill, hold tableware or even serve a fancy salad.

String lights don't just bring a dash of style, they can also keep your party well-lit into the late hours of the night (especially if you're hosting guests who'd prefer to hang outside rather than in). Plus for under $30, there's no reason not to snag a set, or a few...

Super chic and versatile, this white wooden table goes with just about any party theme. Fill it with greenery, add a gingham tablecloth, turn it into a dessert table — the options are endless. Plus, before you ask, it's resistant to all the usual outdoor suspects: mold, mildew, fungi, etc.

From all-day gatherings where guests' feet are almost surely going to get tired to the more obvious dinner parties, extra seating is never a bad idea. These red chairs will add a pop of color and hint of retro to all your summer soirees.

Individual drinks will help all guests feel a bit more comfortable (plus they're way easier than making your own), and this 150-quart one has no issue keeping a large party hydrated. Move it to the most high-trafficked area, so guests can grab a drink whenever they're thirsty.

A welcome pop of color on your patio at any time, a pretty rug is any easy, functional way to dress up a casual backyard get-together. This one's flat weave makes it durable enough for indoor or outdoor use.

While its main job is being a cute place to sit, this bench works overtime as extra storage for outdoor odds and ends. Pro tip: Even if it usually lives on your front porch, you can always bring it to the backyard for additional seating. And with that, you're well on your way to being a super host 2.0.