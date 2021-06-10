Pull Up a Chaise Lounge to This DIY Poolside Cocktail Station

Image Credit: Jon Chu for Hunker

Picture this: You've set your OOO, officially have zero to-dos for the next 24 hours, and will be spending most of said hours lounging poolside with a tropical cocktail in hand. Can you think of a more ideal summer scenario?

Trick question. But no matter how close you are to this reality right this second, you can start planning your vacay-inspired cocktail station now — starting with the summer sip. Enter the Tropical Bombay and Tonic.

Botanical-infused Bombay Sapphire brings a bright, refreshing note that pairs perfectly with pineapple juice and tonic water. Garnish with a pineapple wedge, and you're ready to start setting the rest of the scene.

Tropical Bombay and Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

2 oz pineapple juice

4 oz premium tonic water

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Fill a balloon glass with ice. Add Bombay, pineapple juice and tonic, and stir well. Garnish with a pineapple wedge, and enjoy.

Turkish towels double as chic decor and the perfect lounging accessories. Drape a few on lounge chairs or pile them into a wicker basket for a breezy, beachy look.

No palm trees nearby? No problem. A colorful bouquet gives even the most landlocked of locations a tropical vibe, making it an absolute must for any summery cocktail spread.

A chic bouquet needs an even chicer vase to call home. This one adds a beautiful pop of bright orange and pale blue to any gathering.

Any relaxing pool day requires a shady spot to take a break from the sun. This umbrella does the job while transporting you to the island of Capri.

Channelling vacation vibes is all about leaning into the little details, like pairing your balloon glasses (filled with your Tropical Bombay and Tonic, of course) with colorful cocktail napkins.

And last — but certainly not least — what's a cocktail station without a beachy chaise to lounge on? This teak and pale green set will make you feel like you're sipping your drink on the beach. What could be better?