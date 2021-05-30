What Our Editors Are Buying on Sale This Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial kick-off to summer has arrived — and with it come massive sales. Between discounted pool floats and outdoor furniture to huge price cuts on appliances and decor, this weekend is prime for scoring big-ticket items for way less. To help inspire you, we asked our team to share the on-sale item they're eyeing while (hopefully) sipping on a cocktail poolside during the three-day weekend. Scroll down to see what we're shopping.

"While I don't drink coffee, I've decided it's time to up my hosting game. Been eyeing this Chemex for a while — it's super chic, affordable, and perfect for limited counter space." — Erin Lassner, Associate Commerce Editor

"Now that it's the unofficial start of summer, I want to lounge outside whenever I can. I've been eyeing hammocks since last year, so I'm hoping to catch one on sale this weekend!" — Pauline Lacsamana,

Once again, ​someone​ (ahem my husband) has broken so many glasses that we are down to two drinking glasses. I always go for these: they're classic and inexpensive. — Leonora Epstein, Senior Content Director

"I have been on the hunt for a breezy linen set for the summer — one I can wear both indoors and outdoors — and I definitely found it in this Parachute pair. I'm also in love with that clay color." — Anna Gragert, Senior Lifestyle Editor

"I'm a big fan of one-pot recipes and this looks like the perfect pan for that. I love the French Blue color and the dome. I've also been wanting to make my own doughnuts, and you can use this for deep frying, too!" — Eva Recinos, Editor

"I'm currently funneling every spare penny into a kitchen remodel, so there's not much left in the budget for new furniture this year. Instead, I'm investing in some colorful new throw pillows to refresh my old grey sectional, like this fun geometric find from CB2's collab with Lenny Kravitz." — Gina Goff, Director of Audience Development

"A big 'hell yes' to the HyrdoFlask sale. Now that I'm starting to go out and about more, it'd be nice to have an extra water bottle to take with me on-the-go, while my other one stays in it's usual spot on my desk. I've tried other bottles, and yet I keep coming back to the HydroFlask. It's that good." — Laurie Grossman, Director, Editorial Operations

"My kid's inflatable pool from last year got a hole in it, and I've got my eye on this fun rainbow sprinkler. It'll make the backyard feel more festive and keep her happy and cooled off during the hottest days of the year. (Okay, and maybe her dad and I will run through it as well.)" — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, Sr. Utility Editor

"My favorite part of summer is spending long lazy days at the beach. While I'm happy to post up on a towel all day, I occasionally also like to bring a chair for supreme comfort. I love that this one has a minimal frame, is lightweight enough to carry easily, and cute to boot." — Katie Maguire, Sr. Commerce Editor