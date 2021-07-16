You Could Win a $4,500 Front Door Makeover To Up Your Home’s Curb Appeal

"I want to make a bad first impression," said no one ever. And fittingly, the same is true of your home. Your front door (or stoop, or porch) is the first thing to catch peoples' eyes whether they're just cruising the neighborhood or ringing your doorbell — which is why we're teaming up with ​Behr®​ Paint to give away a $4,500 entryway makeover to help you put your best facade forward.

Advertisement

First up, one winner will get a front-door refresh with ​Behr Ultra®​ Exterior Paint, which paints, primes, and protects for a super durable finish. We'll help you select the right color for your entryway, plus send all the plants, decor, and more you need to complete the look — all styled by us.

Ready to make a good first impression? Enter for a chance to win here, then browse the beautiful exteriors all decked out in ​Behr​ Paint below for inspiration. And while you wait to hear if you're the lucky winner, get all the First Impressions know-how you need to become a curb-appeal whiz.