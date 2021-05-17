5 Exterior Home Design Trends That Are Being Phased Out

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

When most people think of "home design," thoughts of interior decor and kitchen appliances often come to mind. But what about exterior elements (aka the façade of your home)? Remember: Exterior designs play a major role in your home's curb appeal and, ultimately, the longevity of its appearance. That said, you may want to avoid antiquated styles — and invest in more current elements instead.

Read on to discover home exterior trends that have phased out, according to design pros.

1. Vinyl Siding

For many years, vinyl siding was favored as "an easy way to avoid the intense maintenance of repainting wood siding," Nina Cooke John, architect and founder of Studio Cooke John, tells Hunker. However, "vinyl siding is getting phased out," she says, with more aesthetically pleasing alternatives taking its place. Examples include natural wood, shou sugi ban wood, and stone, all of which are low-maintenance, eco-friendly, and beautiful, shares Cooke John.

2. Generic Outdoor Spaces

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have developed a heightened appreciation for the great outdoors. In turn, people are no longer approaching their home exteriors as an afterthought, says Linda Hayslett, designer and founder of LH.Designs. "Gone are the days of getting matching patio furnishings that are all brown wicker or white plastic lawn chairs," she tells Hunker. Instead, she says, "People are integrating their outdoor spaces with their homes to make it feel like an extension."

3. Single Color Exteriors

Single exterior paint colors are being replaced with eye-catching combinations of multiple shades. "We've noticed [that while many existing] homeowners don't take much risk with exterior design, new buyers absolutely adore the juxtaposition of colors," Jennie Berger and Gregory Kyler — residential developers, general contractors, and co-owners of Property People — tell Hunker. "Developers and designers are using a combination of dark and light colors to give [houses] more dimension and pop."

4. Uniform Siding Material

Similarly, "people are straying away from uniform siding material because it's repetitive and predictable," Sergio Max Legon-Talamoni and Sonia-Lynn Abenojar, founders of La Union Studio — an architecture, interior, and design consultancy — tell Hunker. Instead, new and remodeled homes are boasting a tasteful mix of siding materials. Examples of materials being integrated include stone veneer (to break up large, uninterrupted facades) or wood and wood composite (for texture).

5. Lifeless Front Doors