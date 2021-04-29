How Parents Hack the IKEA High Chair Into a Designer Item

IKEA's Antilop high chair is a favorite on parents' "must have" lists. Its minimalist, utilitarian design fits in with most decor schemes, it's easy to clean, and most of all — it's cheap as all hell at $19.99. Seriously, a $20 high chair? It's unheard of.
That said, it's not the easiest on the eyes. Of course, savvy parents have found ways to turn this ho-hum tool into a design moment.
Try Cove Baby's coordinating placemats and cushions.
Cove Baby makes the chicest color-coordinated accessories for the IKEA Antilop high chair, including solid-colored, BPA-free silicone placemats and hand-sewn cushion covers. (The covers are meant to work over IKEA's Antilop inflatable cushion.) As Cove Baby is U.K.-based, just make sure you allow ample time for shipping.
Or hit up Grey Fox Designs for similarly cool tray and seat covers.
They're also U.K.-based (but ship worldwide) so just expect a bit of a wait.
Add a handy wood footrest.
Etsy seller VAEKI makes wood footrests ($19-$44) hacked for the Antilop — choose from black, white, natural, or oak.
Check out Yeah Baby Goods to customize the legs — and more.
Yeah Baby Goods offers tons of attractive add-ons to the Antilop including cushion covers, placemats, and foot rests. But we really dig their "leg wraps" which allow you to add wooden legs to the chair.
Add a decal to personalize the Antilop.
Head over to Etsy seller The Personalized Pear for super affordable monogram stickums to add to the back of the seat — only $13!
Stick a hook onto the back for extra functionality.
Adding a simple adhesive hook to the back of the seat adds a new level of functionality — a built-in bib holder.
