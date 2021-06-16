Train a Fiddle Leaf Fig to Grow in New Directions

Step 5

Release the fishing line, then attach your hook or tap a nail into the wall at that marked spot. Gently pull the fishing line that is attached to the tree branch back down to the nail or hook you just put in place, and knot the fishing line around the nail or hook. Trim off the excess fishing line using scissors.

The reason why we suggest using a combination of floral tape and fishing line is because fishing line alone will cut into — and strangle — your tree branch (Trust us! This happened before we started using this updated method.). The floral tape is much softer and stretchier, so it won't hurt your tree. The floral tape is also much wider, so there's no chance of it biting into the branch. Also, since the floral tape is green it blends into the leaves, while the clear fishing line is invisible once you stretch it between the floral tape and hook or nail on the wall.