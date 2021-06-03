This Fancy (Affordable) Standing Desk Is a True Game Changer

Like most new work-from-home employees, I spent the last year working on a rotation from my dining table to my sofa to the floor in front of my coffee table and, on occasion, to my bed. It wasn't the healthiest solution (but, hey, who knew how long this would last). After about six months in, I knew — and my back screamed — that it was finally time to invest in a good desk.

I searched high and low for something that was minimal, big (but not too big), and at least a little adjustable to fit my many moods. After weeks of searching, I finally found the one: Flexispot's Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk.

​(While I did receive the Flexispot desk in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by the brand, in any way.)​

The Specs

You may be thinking: "Why does a desk need a specs section?" Well, that is the magic of Flexispot's range of brilliant desks. With an arsenal of nearly 30 different styles, shapes, colors, and finishes, Flexispot has an adjustable desk for everyone's needs. (Seriously, they have everything, from adjustable white-board-standing-desk hybrids and drafting boards to sewing and gaming tables.)

For the purpose of this test, I tried out the brand's latest launch, the Comhar All-in-One Glass Top Standing Desk. At $539.99, it is on the more expensive end of the lineup — the desks start at $159 — but it should be immediately stated that the brand is often running major promotions, so you can almost always score a deal.

The desktop, as you can probably guess by the name, is made with clear glass and is 48"(W) x 24"(D). Its size and shape are fairly minimal — it has two legs and a simple bar across the bottom where I usually rest my feet — but the desktop is surprisingly spacious. I have a full desk calendar, laptop stand, wireless keyboard and mouse, plus a plant, cupholder, and candle at all times, and still have space for my many cups of water and coffee, snacks, and to-do lists. There is also a sleek hidden drawer that, while small, is perfect for housing notepads, documents, sticky notes, and anything else you may accumulate.

But the coolest spec of all? The motorized control panel. That's right, this adjustable desk can move from a seated desk to a standing desk — and everything in between — with the simple touch of a button. It requires an outlet nearby to be plugged in, but from there you can adjust the desk to whatever height you'd like. There are four programmable preset buttons, so you can assign a locked-in height once you find your perfect setting or assign a different number to additional family members, friends, or roommates. Or you can use the up and down arrows to manually find the perfect height.

On this same panel, there are also three USB outlets, which makes charging all of my devices easy and painless.

The Verdict

There are not many negatives I could say about this desk. It's sleek and stylish and has turned my mini office space into a premium luxury office. While I of course recommend this glass top version, if your budget is a little lower, the Seiffen Laminated desk ($239) comes in 12 finishes and the Vici Duplex desk ($284.99) has an additional shelf for extra storage — there's even a kid's version that's less than $200.

