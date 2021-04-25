Cleaning Your Windows Really Should Include This

Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.
Window tracks and casing get quite dirty over time, especially since they're exposed to the exterior of your home. In addition, they can also become mildewy and collect all sorts of debris. When you open your windows, the inside of your home is exposed to this accumulation of dirt, so it is a good idea to clean them at least twice a year. Here's how, plus a cleaning solution you can easily make.
Things You'll Need
Distilled white vinegar
Water
Cleaning cloth or paper towels
Step 1
Make a vinegar and water cleaning solution. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a clean spray bottle and shake before using.
Step 2
Open your windows, exposing the window tracks and casing.
Step 3
Spray the window tracks and casing with vinegar solution. Allow the solution to sit for a few minutes so it can loosen any dried dirt, debris, and mildew.
Step 4
Scrub the corners and any nooks and crannies using the small toothbrush head, pulling the dirt and debris outward so it can be wiped away.
Step 5
Take a damp cloth and wipe away the dirt that has been loosened up during scrubbing.
Step 6
Take a dry cloth, towel, or paper towels to wipe away any mess that has been left behind.
Jessica owns two blogs, Mom 4 Real and Pour Me a Cocktail. She has been sharing easy cleaning tips, recipes and ideas with her readers for over 7 years. She has been featured on the Rachel Ray Show, TODAY Parenting, MSN, Country Woman Magazine and more.