This Duvet Cover Set From MagicLinen Might Actually Be Magic

Recently, I moved into a new apartment which was stressful, to say the least — especially since it was during a global pandemic. But I resigned myself to the idea that this incredibly disruptive and life-changing event was a positive, instead of a negative, that provided me with a golden opportunity to start fresh. Not just in terms of my new address, but with the furniture and decor, too. This was the perfect time to finally say farewell to the home goods of my youth, and invest in some more "grown-up" pieces, starting in the bedroom.

In the days leading up to the move, I had visions of Scandi-chic boudoirs dancing around in my head. And if the countless images saved to my "Bedroom Goals" Pinterest board were any indication, linen bedding is par for the course. On my quest to find the perfect linen duvet cover, I discovered that there is no shortage of options on the market, but ultimately I decided to go with MagicLinen. (In full transparency, I received this duvet cover set in exchange for an honest review, but all of the thoughts and opinions below are my own and were not influenced by MagicLinen.) Everything from this woman-owned company is Oeko-Tex certified, and they mail their products in environmentally-friendly packaging. Plus, they have a nice assortment of beautiful colors to choose from — in fact, it was hard to pick just one, but in the end, I went with Charcoal Gray. Pro tip: Order a fabric sample set so you can see the colors and feel the fabric IRL before you buy.

First Impressions

After my duvet cover set arrived, I ripped open the box and was immediately struck by the bold, rich color. To be honest, I was a little worried that the dramatic shade was going to be too much, but it actually adds depth and dreamy contrast to my mostly white bedroom. Anxious to see how it would look on my bed, I gave it a quick wash and then proceeded to pull the cover over my existing duvet. It took some finagling to get my duvet situated inside, but once it was on, the coconut button closure at the bottom was a breeze — not to mention a stylish finishing touch. There are also interior ties that help keep my duvet in place so it won't move around and get bunched up, which is nice. Next, I pulled the pillowcases over my pillows, and voilà ... just like magic, my bed has been transformed into a Scandi-chic haven.

The Verdict

As I imagined it would, the duvet cover set has given my bedroom an effortlessly relaxed yet luxe vibe that I'm loving. And to my delight, I've noticed that depending on the light, the dark gray hue can lean a bit purple or blue. Plus, I was also very happy to discover that it didn't have a giant seam running straight down the middle like other duvet covers, thanks to the wide fabric construction.

Okay, okay ... so it looks good. But how does it feel? The first thing I noticed was how cool and breathable the stonewashed linen felt, which is perfect for me since I tend to be a hot sleeper. However, throughout the night I did find myself wishing it had a softer hand. With that being said, I know that linen gets softer the more you wash it, so I feel confident that it will just get better over time.

Overall, I am very happy with my new duvet cover and pillowcases. The rich color and quality craftsmanship have definitely taken my bedroom to the next level, and I feel confident that the linens will still look good years from now. If you're in the market for a duvet cover, I would highly recommend this timeless set from MagicLinen. It's a solid investment that you can feel good about splurging on. And I can't wait to see how well it ages.

One Year Later

After a year's worth of restful slumbers (and a few sleepless nights), lazy Sundays, breakfasts in bed, and movie marathons, I can honestly say that I'm still very happy with my MagicLinen duvet. To my pleasant surprise, the bold color hasn't faded and still offers a dramatic and moody pop to my bedroom. And despite burrowing in it night after night, it still looks like new which is due to the impeccable craftsmanship.

The duvet has a bit of heft to it, which along with my heavy duvet insert, has acted somewhat like a warm weighted blanket that has come in handy during the winter. Over the summer, it was too heavy so I swapped out the insert for something lighter and the weight was perfect. After washing it over and over, the linen has become a little softer, however, I was hoping that it be more noticeable by now. But I have no doubt that the fabric will continue to feel better and better as time goes on.

All in all, a year later, I still love my duvet and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a beautiful linen option to dress up their bed.