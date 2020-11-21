7 Items From Trader Joe's to Make Your Home Holiday-Friendly

Step aside, pumpkin-spiced everything. It's almost time for peppermint and gingerbread! Trader Joe's is rolling out its holiday lineup for 2021, which isn't limited to just treats. The goods actually range from home decor to beauty products!
Video of the Day
So if you're ready to start decking the halls — and your pantry shelves — take a look at some of the best holiday items from TJs below.
1. Wreath Centerpiece
We love a good multipurpose decor item. You can either hang this wreath on your front door or use it as the centerpiece in your tablescape.
2. Merry & Bright Skin Care Trio
This kit is a perfect stocking stuffer; it comes with a vitamin C serum, face mask, and lip balm butter.
How cute are these gingerbread men cookies?
4. Advent of the Cocktail Hour Chocolate Truffles Calendar
Enjoy 25 days of cocktail-inspired chocolates with this scrumptious advent calendar.
5. Mini Felted Wool Garland
We love that this felt garland comes in a traditional red-and-green colorway and a rainbow one.
6. Cedar Balsam-Scented Pinecones
Nothing says "happy holidays" like the scent of pine!
7. Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap
You'll want to wash your hands over and over again with this peppermint-scented soap.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.