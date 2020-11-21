7 Items From Trader Joe's to Make Your Home Holiday-Friendly

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Step aside, pumpkin-spiced everything. It's almost time for peppermint and gingerbread! Trader Joe's is rolling out its holiday lineup for 2021, which isn't limited to just treats. The goods actually range from home decor to beauty products!

So if you're ready to start decking the halls — and your pantry shelves — take a look at some of the best holiday items from TJs below.

1. Wreath Centerpiece

We love a good multipurpose decor item. You can either hang this wreath on your front door or use it as the centerpiece in your tablescape.

2. Merry & Bright Skin Care Trio

This kit is a ​perfect​ stocking stuffer; it comes with a vitamin C serum, face mask, and lip balm butter.

3. Cookie Mug Hangers

How cute are these gingerbread men cookies?

4. Advent of the Cocktail Hour Chocolate Truffles Calendar

Enjoy 25 days of cocktail-inspired chocolates with this scrumptious advent calendar.

5. Mini Felted Wool Garland

We love that this felt garland comes in a traditional red-and-green colorway ​and​ a rainbow one.

6. Cedar Balsam-Scented Pinecones

Nothing says "happy holidays" like the scent of pine!

7. Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap

You'll want to wash your hands over and over again with this peppermint-scented soap.