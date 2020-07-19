15 Ice Trays That Are Anything But Boring

By Erin Lassner Updated  July 23, 2021
Ice may be the least celebrated ingredient in any cocktail, but when it comes right down to it, the way you keep your drink cool has a pretty big impact on those summer sippers. Whether it's the icy blend of a frozen marg, the crushed ice of a classic mint julep, or just a few well-placed cubes in your favorite spiked tea, ice is kind of an overlooked hero of the hotter months.

But why should "adult" beverages have all the fun? We've rounded up a handful of non-boring ice trays that make any drink feel more festive, whether you're mixing up an iconic batch of lemonade or trying your hand at something a little more artisanal. Read on for our favorite ways to make ice cool again.

1. W&P Everyday Ice Trays (set of 3), $38

Even classic cubes feel fun when prepared in trays from the ice engineers at W&P. These silicone trays have coordinating lids, so you can be sure that flavored and plain ices alike won't end up with any errant freezer-food smells.

2. Sur La Table Fred Cat Ice Sphere, $12

It's common knowledge that a larger ice cube (or better yet, an ice sphere) will melt slower than smaller cubes and keep your drink from getting watered down. What you might not know: making that ice sphere in the shape of a cat's face increases your enjoyment of the drink by tenfold. (That's just science.)

3. WHAT ON EARTH Cat Ice Cube Tray, $12.99

If you prefer your frozen cats in full-body form, this ice tray — which, delightfully, is itself shaped like a cat — will deliver.

4. DIYHappyEnding 12-Cavity Pineapple Ice Tray Mold, $2.99

Your piña coladas just got a major tropical upgrade.

5. Handstand Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor Popsicle Mini Mold, $12.99

Is the thought of tiny multi-colored popsicles floating in your drink freakin' adorable? Yes. The answer is definitely yes.

6. FRED Stone Cold Easter Island Head Ice Tray, $11

These Moai Easter Island heads add a little wonder to your favorite summer drinks (and would also be a great gift for the Squidward fan in your life). The subtly variegated stone-patterned silicone is a nice added touch.

7. Shein Watermelon Mold, $3

Fill them with watermelon juice to add some refreshing flavor to your post-workout water.

8. Kitchen Basics Stackable Ice Cube Trays (set of 3), $26

Short on space? These clever ice trays seal tight and stack, so you can maximize your freezer's square footage — and they feature a unique portal for filling without spills. Plus, their fun dot-and-dash shapes bring a bit of levity to whatever you're drinking.

9. JIngwy Polar Bear and Penguin Ice Cube Molds, $9.59

The best part? These mini sculptures will float atop your beverage. It doesn't get much cuter than that.

10. Ricye Cactus, Flamingo, Coconut Tree, and Pineapple Molds, $12.99

The possibilities are endless with this poolside party pack.

11. DIY Happy Ending Honeycomb Ice Tray, $4.50

Fun fact: Bees make a honeycomb that is six-sided because it's the most efficient way to use space since it tessellates on all sides. What that means for you: bee-approved ice trays ... and, hmm, maybe some inspiration to freeze honey-syrup cubes in lieu of simple syrup in your next cocktail?

12. W&P Crushed Ice Tray, $14

Crushed ice is universally beloved. With the help of this silicone tray, you can easily make it at home. The long, thin ice sticks break apart into tiny little pieces when poured into a glass, and freeze extra quickly to cool down your drink in a pinch.

13. Lekue White Ice Box, $32

More than an ice tray, this clever solution offers built-in storage that makes it ideal for those without an in-freezer ice maker, and that also doubles as a mini-cooler for outside activities. But what sold us is the unique, slightly irregular shape of the ice it produces — it feels design-y somehow, and much more posh than classic cubes.

14. Joie Ice Stick Ice Cube Maker, $5.99

Ice sticks are, as we all know, much easier to get into your water bottle. But they're also nice for tall drinks like those served in a Collins glass. Cheers to that.

15. MoldPOP Tulip & Daisy Silicone Ice Tray, $2.29

Give a '70s twist to your sips with these far-out florals.

