These Are the Can't-Live-Without Summer Items Our Editors Love

In this month's Hunker Recommends, we're taking the opportunity to share the one thing our editors are treating themselves to — because all it takes is one fun, gorgeous, or inspiring thing to make this summer a memorable one. From experimental cookbooks and fire pits to puzzles and wall art, here are the items giving our team a little bit of well-deserved joy this summer.

Advertisement

"Even a year and a half into staying at home, I still love a good puzzle. Jiggy puzzles are super cute and made to be framed (which is perfect because I love this print), but it was also designed by female artist Corinne Lent." — Katie Maguire, Sr. Commerce Editor

"Every summer, all I want to do is try new sheets that promise to be cooling and lightweight. I've heard so many great things about Parachute that I decided to try their sheets for this summer. I specifically went with the percale option, which is meant to be cool to the touch, breathable, and moisture-wicking. Here's to sweet, not sweaty, dreams!" — Anna Gragert, Senior Lifestyle Editor

"This face sunscreen does it all: protects against UVA/UVB rays, soothes redness, moisturizes and plumps skin, and reduces visible signs of aging! It goes on smoothly, and the tint adds a nice, healthy glow. Don't forget to reapply every two hours for maximum protection!" — Kristie Malinoski, Director, SEO

Advertisement

"If you're looking to create a cozy backyard or patio experience, just add fire. But make it safe, of course. Who doesn't love the feeling of sitting around a fire pit? During the summer, roasting marshmallows with kids or sipping wine with friends around a fire just breeds a feeling of community and connection. What I love about this design by Solo Stove is that it burns wood, minus an overload of smoke or campfire smell. It's a clean burn, which I think your neighbors will greatly appreciate. It's definitely a splurge, but can't you just imagine sitting around a gorgeous glow under the stars?" — Laurie Grossman, Editorial Director — Laurie Grossman, Director, Editorial Operations

"During the hotter months, I absolutely need cool water to keep me going. These ice cubes melt slower than your average because of their size. I also use them for my iced matcha lattes in the morning!" — Eva Recinos, Associate Editor

"Growing up in Southern California, I've always loved the sun, sand, and surf. Sloughing off dry skin after a long day at the beach is necessary to keep my skin smooth and firm. The soft and sweet fragrance of coconut on my skin helps keep the beach vibes going strong into the evening. Each purchase supports resilient individuals in Los Angeles who are survivors of human trafficking." — Colette Dazé, Hunker House Manager

Advertisement

"I'm addicted to making homemade iced tea during the hot summer months, but tragedy struck when I cracked my favorite glass pitcher (it was so pretty) from the boiling water. I researched a solution and have been using this pitcher for the last 2 years, and can't recommend it highly enough. Since the pitcher is heat resistant, it doubles as a kettle you can place directly on your stovetop. Obsessed is an understatement." — Erin Lassner, Associate Commerce Editor

"Summer is here and it is hot, hot, hot outside (and inside my apartment, too), which means cold, refreshing water, mocktails, cocktails, and iced lattes are a daily necessity. Regardless of the beverage of choice, the one common ingredient is, you guessed it: ice. Gone are the days of banging plastic trays on the countertop, struggling to get each ice cube out of the tray. Luckily, these fun and playful confetti trays make refills quick and easy, thanks to the BPA-free silicone design. And bonus: Each tray comes with a lid to keep freezer odors from leaching into my ice." — Ariane Moore, Senior Design Editor