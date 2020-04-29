How to Install a Surface-Mount Medicine Cabinet

Mark a small X on the wall with painters' tape where you plan to place your toggle bolts if you have plaster walls. This keeps plaster walls from cracking during drilling. Place the bolt at the center of the X. Otherwise, use a pencil to mark the spot where you will drill your holes. The holes in the wall must line up with the holes in the back of the medicine cabinet.





Attach a bit to your power drill that's slightly larger than the butterfly of the toggle bolt and drill a hole through the tape (if present) and the wall beneath it.





Pull the bit straight out of the wall and remove the tape. Push the bolt sleeve through the hole in the cabinet and into the wall until you feel the butterfly open on the other side of the wall.





Drill through the holes in the back of the medicine cabinet using the same drill bit to make the holes large enough for the toggle bolts.





Place the fastener (which comes included) onto the toggle bolt.





Have your helper hold the cabinet up to the wall again, lining it up precisely where you want it placed. Line up the holes in the wall with the holes in the back of the cabinet.



