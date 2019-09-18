How to Install Linoleum Flooring

Linoleum commonly comes in 12 x 12-inch tiles and 12 x 36-inch panels. Measure your floor and draw out a plan to determine the number of pieces you need. Because linoleum comes in a variety of colors, you may also want to alternate colors to create a pattern, and that should be mapped out in advance too. You can do this by hand with pencil and paper, but online tile calculators make it easier to determine how much material you're going to need.

Move boxes of linoleum tiles or panels into the room where they're going to be installed. Let them sit there for about three days (or six days in winter) to adjust to the temperature and humidity in the room so they don't swell or shrink after you've installed them.

Roll out underlayment to cover the entire floor in a single layer using a utility knife to cut off any excess that runs up the walls. Check the instructions provided with your linoleum tiles for guidance about putting down underlayment for your specific subflooring type.

Step 4: Install the Tiles

Lay out one tile as a temporary guide. Click another tile into the bottom left edge of the temporary guide. Next slide the top edge of another tile over the bottom right edge of the temporary guide. Slide it over to meet the first tile, holding the bottom of the tile up at a 45-degree angle. Then drop it into place so it clicks together with the first tile. (Check Forbo's website for installation videos that demonstrate this process.)

Move the temporary guide over to the top edge of the new tile and repeat the process until you have nearly a full row. You'll probably need to cut the last tile to make it fit perfectly in place. Slide the row into place against the wall, putting tile spacers between the floor and wall to create a consistent 3/8-inch expansion gap on all sides. Measure the distance between the last tile and the wall and then subtract 3/8 inch to account for the gap. Wearing protective safety glasses, cut a tile to fit using a jigsaw and click it into place.

