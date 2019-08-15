Bathroom Goals: You Need to See This Gorgeous Tile Mosaic

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated April 2, 2022
Black and green bathroom with rose tile mosaic
credit: Zoe Anderson

Who:​ Zoe Anderson, founder of W.A.Green

Where:​ London, England

How to get the look:​ If you're looking to make a style splash in the bathroom, then consider a stunning tile mosaic like this one. It's a great way to add major personality without loading up on decor that can become warped and damaged from bathroom humidity. Not ready to invest in brand-new walls? Then get the botanical look by adding some hanging macrame planters — most of your plant friends will love the added humidity — and moody decor, like black candlesticks and avant-garde ceramics.

Shop the Room

Jonathan Adler Glitter Canister
AMAZON

Jonathan Adler Glitter Canister

$88.00

Face Vase by Madam Stoltz
TROUVA

Face Vase by Madam Stoltz

$86.49

Hosley Antique Bronze Taper Candleholder
AMAZON

Hosley Antique Bronze Taper Candleholder

$8.99

Jaxbo Macrame Plant Hangers (set of 2)
AMAZON

Jaxbo Macrame Plant Hangers (set of 2)

$10.99

The Glass Mosaic Rose Mosaic Tile
MOZAICO

The Glass Mosaic Rose Mosaic Tile

$890.00+

