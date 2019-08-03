The Top-Rated At-Home Herb Gardens and Growers You Can Get on Amazon

Home gardens are wondrous. They keep you connected to the earth, supply you with fresh vegetables and herbs for your meals, and — best of all — give you peace of mind that what you're eating is fresh and free of chemicals and pesticides. Of course, for most of us, a full outdoor garden is but a pipe dream — which is why we love gardens of the indoor variety. And, depending on your green thumb, there are plenty of options for all levels of gardeners, whether you plan on growing herbs or flowers. But no matter which one you choose, when it's time to make dinner, you can have homegrown fresh herbs and veggies with just a few snips. Here, the best indoor herb gardens you can get on Amazon.

Best Overall

The AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden is our top at-home indoor garden pick. It comes with an herb growing kit complete with six seed-filled plant pods to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint and all the plant nutrients needed to grow a lovely indoor garden. Since the garden has full-spectrum LED lights, you don't even need to place it by a window to watch your herbs grow. Additionally, this kit is easy to use and has a control panel that tells you when to add water and an automatic light system.

Best Aquaponic

This clever herb garden is one part grower, one part fish tank, and one part conversation starter. Visually, it's as interesting as any herb garden is likely to get: It literally is a fish tank that grows microgreens on the lid. But that's not all. It's described as an "aquaponics" system, which means the fish actually fertilize the plants with their nutrient-rich poop, while the plants, in turn, clean the water. It comes with wheatgrass and radish sprout seeds to start, though it says you can experiment with other kinds of greens after the tank's ecosystem has been established.

Best for Beginners

The sleek Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 is designed to hold up to three specially designed pods that are filled with seeds and a special soil formulation pre-packed with nutrients, so there's no need to add anything else throughout the grow cycle. An overhead lamp provides lighting via LED bulbs, and the tank self-waters the pods via capillary action, making the entire grower a fairly hands-off affair. The starter kit comes with a trio of basil pods, which, honestly, might be more basil than you need. Thankfully, Click and Grow offers over 50 different seeds, including red peppers, pea pods, mini tomatoes, and a ton of herbs.

Best DIY

Some growers promise ease of use — no watering, nutrients, or sunlight needed — while others, like Garden Republic's Indoor Herb Garden, offer something else entirely: a breathtakingly beautiful indoor herb garden starter kit (or outdoor, for that matter) that manages to package the old-time feel of gardening. The package includes an actual wooden planter box, in which you get to place four burlap grow bags with attractive bamboo plant markers. The burlap bags have their own waterproof linings to keep the box from becoming a wet and soil-y mess, and it also includes shears, potting soil discs, and four kinds of non-GMO seeds: cilantro, English thyme, parsley, and basil.

Of course, this is a very DIY approach to growing your own herbs. There's no lighting or self-watering, so you'll benefit from having a bit of a green thumb if you want to set this wooden grow box near your kitchen window. But if you're looking for an even cheaper DIY option, try the Planters' Choice Growing Kit, which only costs $13.

Best Window Garden

This Herb Garden Tub is great if you're looking for something that's attractive but understated to add to your windowsill — it looks like an elongated planter, and at 14 inches long, it doesn't take up a lot of room, nor does it include LED grow lights, so there's nothing to plug in. That said, it's still a hybrid grower; it's hydroponic, but the seeds sit in "Fiber Soil," which is described as a soil made from straw-like fibers that provide three times more oxygen than traditional potting soil can deliver. Plus, it features a water level indicator to let you know at a glance when you need to add water. The kit comes with the planter and 6 quarts of soil but doesn't include any seeds to get you started, so you'll need to get those separately.