From Simple IKEA Shelf to Totally Genius Shelving Unit

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Making a house a home is all in the finer details. So we're always excited when we come across an inexpensive, easy-to-install idea. (Especially when it's an IKEA hack.)

This DIY is the quickest way to add a cool, minimal shelving unit to any wall in your home. It's great for smaller spaces, like hallways and a home office, creating areas of interest as a less obstructive version of a traditional shelf. We love using this as a visual mood board, filling it with swatches, artwork, and small products that inspire me. How will you use it?

Step 1: Fix the Shelf to the Wall

Drill a hole into the wood between the slats on both sides of the shelf. Make sure this hole is the same size as the screws you are using. Using a spirit level (you can get apps on your phone that do this), line up the shelf on the wall and make a mark where the holes are. We used the drill to make a tiny starter hole in the mark.

Using the wall plugs as a guide, screw the correct size hole where your marks are. Push in the plugs and line up the shelf with the holes. Use the screws to attach the shelf to the wall securely.

Repeat the steps above with the second shelf. We started with the bottom half so we could use it as a guide for the second shelf. It was much easier to rest it in place and make the marks for the holes this way.

Step 2: Dress the Shelves

We used over the door hooks to create a horizontal shelf. The hooks were slightly too large on the slats, so to create a snug fit, we glued smaller pieces of wood to the hook to fill the gap. We also spray-painted the hooks black to achieve a sleeker design.

These shelves are great for personal accents, art, and smaller items such as a candle or vase.

We also used a screw-in hook to hang a planter. The wood is soft, which makes adding these features incredibly easy. The large clip holds my fabric swatches in place with ease.

