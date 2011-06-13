How to Kill Tree Roots Naturally

After cutting down a tree, the roots can make it difficult to remove the entire tree stump. Tree roots grow outward, and over time, as soil erodes, tree roots often appear on the surface. You can kill these tree roots naturally without the use of chemicals. Epsom salt, also known as magnesium sulfate, will kill the roots of a tree by absorbing moisture from the wood. By depleting the roots of the needed moisture, they will become dry, therefore killing the tree roots naturally.