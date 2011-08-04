Can I Propagate Asparagus Ferns From Cuttings?

The asparagus fern neither produces asparagus nor is it a true fern. Rather, it's a sprawling, mounding shrub from South Africa. It is a favorite ornamental plant in zones with mild winters and makes an attractive houseplant. It is easy to propagate but not with cuttings.

Tip Asparagus fern cannot be propagated from cuttings. Rather, sow seeds or use root division.

Meet the Asparagus Fern

Common names don't always reflect true botanical associations. The asparagus fern (​Protasparagus densiflorus​) has no relationship to the fern family. It is a sprawling bush that grows in the wild in southeastern South Africa. Some botanists place it in the asparagus family (Asparagaceae) along with the edible asparagus, though some consign it to the lily family (Liliaceae). To confuse matters a bit more, the tops of edible asparagus plants are also referenced as asparagus "ferns."

Like the tops of asparagus in the garden, ​Protasparagus densiflous​ offers bright green, lacy foliage that lends a soft look and makes an excellent filler in containers. Outdoors, plants can grow small, pale flower clusters. They are fragrant and turn into red berries in autumn.

The plant is hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 9 through 11, where it is often grown as an outdoor ornamental. Outdoors, its arching stems grow to 3 feet tall and for a mound some 4 feet across. In chillier regions, it makes an easy-care, attractive plant or houseplant.

Care for Your Asparagus Fern

It's always best to try to site a plant in the same conditions as it grows in its native habitat. In the wild, asparagus fern prefers shady, sandy sites. It likes to grow on coastal dunes, in rocky areas, and in the woods. That means you'll do best by planting an asparagus fern in light or dappled shade. The plant needs strong, indirect sunlight. Houseplants are more tolerant of direct sun.

What about water? Asparagus ferns like regular irrigation and are not drought-tolerant. The leaves yellow if they get insufficient water. Trim out yellow stems in spring.

Propagate Your Asparagus Fern

Many plants are easy to clone with the cutting procedure, where you clip off a stem and root it in water or soil. This will not work for the asparagus fern, so don't bother trying. However, if you have one asparagus fern, it's easy to get more. In fact, it's all too easy, according to several states that list the plant as an invasive weed. You can use asparagus fern seeds or divide the tuberous roots. This is called division.

Seeding the plant is slow since germination takes at least a month, but it is highly efficient, and most seeds grow. For division, dig up the plant roots and all in spring. Using clean, sharp garden scissors, cut the roots into several sections, each retaining roots, leaves, and stems. Plant each section as a separate plant.