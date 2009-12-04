How to Transplant Wild Pine Trees

Step 4: Collect Wild Pine Seedlings

Dig up the wild pines. If you're transplanting multiple trees, do so one at a time, starting with this step. Trying to transplant them all at once may endanger the trees. Starting 2 feet away from the trunk of each pine tree, dig down into the soil to find the roots. Work outward and downward to find the edges of the roots if you can. Once you've found the outer reaches, dig a circle around the tree, so that you have a trench that reaches underneath the roots at their ends.