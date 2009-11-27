How to Grow Pine Trees From Cuttings

You can grow pine trees from cuttings. Image Credit: arlutz73/iStock/GettyImages

Propagating plants can be a great way to add to your collection, and they make fun gifts to offer friends and family. Many plants can be propagated from cuttings, including pine trees (​Pinus​ spp.), although it's generally easier to grow them from seeds. The Mugo pine (​Pinus mugo​, U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 2b through 8a) and Eastern white pine (​Pinus strobus​, USDA zones 3a through 8a) are among the pine species that can be grown from hardwood cuttings. To successfully grow pine trees from cuttings, follow the proper steps for taking the cuttings and planting and caring for them.

Taking Pine Tree Cuttings

Taking the right cuttings from a pine tree is important to successful propagation. Low, lateral branches on younger plants (ideally, those under 5 years old) tend to be a better option, as they have a better ability to regenerate and put out roots more quickly. Choose cuttings that look healthy rather than those that appear to be under stress.

The best time to take cuttings from pine trees is midautumn to midwinter. Planting the cuttings during the dormant season will allow them to develop roots before new growth begins in spring.

Use sharp hand shears to take the pine tree cuttings with a slightly angled cut. You want a length of around 6 inches. Remove any side shoots around the lower 2 inches of the cutting. You can also make some small, vertical cuts at the base of the cutting. These wounds can help stimulate root growth. Place the cutting with the soft growth pointing upward and out of the soil to allow the other end to root.

Planting Pine Cuttings

Wash and dry the base of the cutting away and then dip it in rooting powder. This will help the cutting to grow roots plus minimize the risk of rot. Make a hole in your soil using a pencil or stick; then insert your powdered cutting into the hole.

You can fit several pine cuttings in each pot. You'll want soil that drains well, so mixing your usual potting soil with some horticultural perlite can help. Submerge the bottom 4 to 5 inches of the cutting in the soil, ensuring no needles are in contact with the soil.

Growing Pines From Cuttings

A mild, dry environment is best to stimulate growth in your pine cuttings. The first months of your propagation process should be all about establishing healthy roots. A simple plastic tent is a good location for your cuttings, as they'll be kept away from any potential frost.

You may need to water the soil occasionally to keep it moist but be wary of overwatering. Ensuring you have a pot and soil type with good drainage will help prevent the roots from becoming waterlogged.

In spring, you can check to see if the cuttings have successfully rooted. You should be able to see some root growth from the base of the pot. These new roots can be very delicate, so don't try to check for them by pulling at the cutting.

Any cuttings that have rooted can now be repotted. It's best to move new cuttings to larger, individual pots at this stage, adding some pine fertilizer if you wish. Your pine tree cuttings can live in their pots for a couple of seasons to help better establish the plants. You can then transplant your new pine trees into the ground.