How to Care for a Dying Japanese Maple Tree

The Japanese maple (​Acer palmatum​) is a sturdy little ornamental tree, popular for its graceful shape, deep fall color and delicate, lace-like leaves. Japanese maples are hardy in in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 5 through 8 and may be damaged or die if planted outside of their hardiness zones. Occasionally, Japanese maples are troubled by aphids, scale or powdery mildew, but these are easily treated and seldom kill the tree. Serious problems like wood rot, leaf scorch and leaf scorch are often fatal unless immediately addressed; take time to diagnose the problem before pursuing a course of action.