How to Revive a Dying Bonsai Tree

Step 6: Repot Your Bonsai

Cover each of the drainage holes with wire mesh or a coffee filter, and then fill the container a third of the way with your soil mixture. Position the bonsai in the container and fill it the rest of the way with soil. Take your bonsai, and place it in a sink or bucket if it is fairly large. Fill the sink with tepid water so that it reaches about 1 inch above the container's surface. Allow your bonsai to sit in the water until the bubbles cease to rise.