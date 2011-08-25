How to Grow Calamansi From Cuttings

You can cut the rest of the branch into 3- to 5-inch cuttings if you want to root multiple calamansi cuttings. It's a good idea to root multiple cuttings when propagating calamansi from cuttings. Not every cutting will root successfully, so having a few extra increases your chances of success.

You can root your calamansi cutting in a peat pot. Peat pots decompose over time. When you go to plant the cutting in the soil you can plant the whole pot without disturbing the root system. Traditional plastic pots are also suitable.