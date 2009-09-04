How to Make a Plant Grow Faster

Step 2: Pick a Suitable Location

The type of plant you are growing will determine where it should be placed. Some plants love the sunlight, so if you place it somewhere where it doesn't get enough, the leaves won't be green and it will stunt its growth. On the other hand, if you have a plant that doesn't need much sunlight and you place it directly in the sun, it will burn and shrivel up. It's important to read information about the plant or ask a salesperson when buying the plant to find out if it likes the sun or not. Find out this information before planting because it's difficult and detrimental to the plant to move it after it has begun spreading its roots.