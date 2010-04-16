How to Root Azaleas From Established Plants

Image Credit: Susan Vineyard/iStock/GettyImages

If you've ever traveled in the South, you may have fallen hard for the showy azaleas, which are shrubs that are among the favorites in this part of the United States. Thanks to the vivid hues of their blossoms and their outstanding form and foliage, azaleas are sometimes called the "royalty of the garden." Once you have an established azalea bush, you are almost sure to want more. Fortunately, rooting azaleas from established plants is an inexpensive way to have additional plants.

Meet the Azalea

Azaleas (​Rhododendron​ spp.) are the ultimate ornamental shrub in the garden, with masses of brightly colored flowers and elegant foliage. In the South and Southeast, flowering azaleas are a critical part of springtime. The azalea show lights up woodland gardens in March and early April.

There are two kinds: evergreen and deciduous. Evergreen leaves tend to be leathery and small, and the leaves of deciduous azaleas can grow to 6 inches. The growth form is different too, with deciduous azaleas more upright, growing to 10 feet or more. Evergreens are shorter and mounded.

Grow an Azalea Shrub

If you live in a chilly climate, go with deciduous varieties of azaleas since these are the hardiest. Many thrive in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zone 4. Evergreens are generally only hardy to USDA zone 6.

Both types do well in a site with partial shade and wind protection, but deciduous varieties blossom better in a full-sun location. Be sure to prepare the soil well. Mix in organic compost to make humus-rich, well-drained soil. The best pH for azaleas is 4.5 to 6, which is slightly acidic.

Don't fertilize the azaleas. Instead, mulch their soil well. These showy plants have very shallow roots that can dry out quickly. For best result, select a mulch of oak leaf mold, pine bark, pine needles, or aged pine sawdust. This will keep the soil moist and acidic, and it decomposes over time to enrich the soil. Deadheading the fading flowers will cause more to grow.

Root Azaleas From Cuttings

Rooting your own azaleas is an inexpensive and fun DIY project. It is much easier to root evergreen azaleas than deciduous, so that's a good place to start. Take cuttings between 2 and 5 inches long from new growth in June, picking shoots that fall somewhere between soft and brittle. Snip off all leaves but the top cluster.

Wound the cut end of the cutting by scraping off the bark. Dip it into rooting hormone if you like and then plant each one in a mix of moistened peat and perlite. Use a nail or screwdriver to poke the hole and then stick in the cutting. Cover the pot with plastic to seal in the moisture and place the pot in bright, indirect sun. They will root in four to six weeks.

For deciduous cuttings, use the same procedure with slight differences. First, take the cuttings in May rather than June while the wood is softer. You will definitely need to use a rooting hormone.