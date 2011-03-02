How to Drill Holes in the Bottom of a Plastic Pot

Things You'll Need
Marker
Drill
Drill bits
Warning
Contrary to popular belief, adding gravel in the bottom of a pot without drainage holes will not improve soil drainage, gardening experts say.
Potted plants and flowers require good soil drainage, since oversaturated soil can cause root rot. Most plastic plant and flower pots have drainage holes, but if you happen to have a pot that doesn't have drainage holes, you can easily drill them into the bottom of your container.
Step 1
Turn your empty pot upside down and place it on a sturdy surface. Mark the drainage-hole spots with a marker. A single hole in the center is suitable for a pot that's six inches or smaller. Any pot that's bigger than six inches will need a center hole and three evenly spaced holes around the bottom edge.
Step 2
Choose the appropriate drill bit based on the pot's size. A 1/4-inch drill bit works for any pot that's six inches or smaller. Use a 1/2-inch drill bit for any pot that's larger than six inches.
Step 3
Position the drill with the bit directly on top of one of the marked spots. Squeeze the drill trigger and firmly press down until the bit penetrates the pot. Repeat the process for each hole.
Step 4
Rinse the pot with water, to remove any plastic shavings, before adding soil and your plant.