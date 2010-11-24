How to Transplant a Christmas Cactus

Step 6: Transplant Very Carefully

Put the Christmas cactus in its current container on a work table beside the new container. Pour several inches of potting soil into the new container. Tip the Christmas cactus on its side. Holding the base of the plant, slide the root ball out of its container. Squeeze the sides of the container if it is hard to get it out. Once it is out, loosen the outer roots and prune off any that look limp. Shake off some of the soil. Then, place the cactus's root ball in the new container.