How to Extract Oil From Rosemary

While rosemary seasoning is safe to consume, there is always a chance the herb can produce an allergic reaction in individuals.

Since rosemary essential oil can be toxic if ingested, it should only be used topically. Avoid any contact with eyes and open wounds.

Rosemary is also purported to stimulate blood flow and increase circulation. Although this effect has not been scientifically validated, pregnant women should be especially cautious and avoid exposure to the herb. Since rosemary can inhibit the blood’s ability to clot, it can potentially interfere with anti-coagulant medication.

Because the medicinal effects of rosemary and its components have not been studied in children, it should only be used as a therapeutic treatment for adults.