How to Grow Pepperoncini

Step 4: Plant Pepperoncini Seedlings

Dig a hole that's the same size as the pot that you're transplanting the peppers from. Separate the roots a little to loosen them so they'll spread out after they're planted. Set the seedling into the ground and cover it back with the original soil that came from the hole. Place your plants 10 to 15 inches apart in rows with 2 to 3 feet between the rows. This will give you enough room between plants to harvest and will provide your plants with enough room to grow.