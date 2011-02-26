How to Prepare Bell Pepper Seeds for Planting

Step 1: Select the Ideal Bell Peppers

Select fresh, heirloom bell peppers from your garden for harvesting seeds. If you're growing more than one type of pepper in the same plot, they'll be subject to cross-pollination. This means that the resulting seeds from the cross-pollinated plants will bear the traits of both parent plants, and the plants (and fruits) that grow from these seeds likely will be different from the pepper you harvested from a certain plant. If, however, you grow only one type of heirloom pepper plant, the seeds they produce will produce identical offspring plants.