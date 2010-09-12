How to Get Rid of Brown Spots on Rose Leaves

Step 6: Apply Insecticidal Soap

Apply insecticidal soap if the symptoms indicate a pest problem instead of a fungal issue. Be aware, however, that insecticidal soap can damage some roses. Check the product label to make sure roses aren't on the list of plants to avoid; if they're not, first test-spray a small area on the plant to determine if your specific cultivar may be sensitive to the soap. Premixed insecticidal soap is easy to spray directly on the roses without diluting. Ensure that you spray all affected areas. Since the insecticidal soap only works on the pests that are actually on the plant when you apply it, you might need to reapply the insecticidal soap each week or every other week to contain the insect problem. Always consult the label for reapplication rates and intervals.