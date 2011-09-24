How to Care for a Hawaiian Ti Red Sister Plant

Hawaiian ti plant (​Cordyline fruticosa​, formerly ​C. terminalis​) comes in a wide variety of colors or color combinations across 20 species and dozens of cultivars. ​C. fruticosa '​Red Sister' (USDA plant hardiness zones 10 through 12) is one widely available cultivar, whose name comes from its deep-pink, burgundy-splashed foliage. Red Sister is grown as an outdoor landscape plant in subtropical and tropical areas and is a prized houseplant in cooler climates. Given the proper conditions and care and protected from temperatures below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, a Red Sister cordyline can grow to be a large plant that can bring a splash of color to any indoor or outdoor space.