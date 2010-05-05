How to Care for the Red Abyssinian Banana

Step 8: Overwinter in Garage

Overwinter your Abyssinian red banana in a garage or storeroom if you do not have a greenhouse. Cut off all the leaves, leaving about 5 feet of stem, and clean the roots. Leave the stem to dry for a day and them wrap in breathable packing material and store upright in a cool, dark place. Your chosen site must not get below freezing or the stump will be damaged. Check your banana tree regularly and move to a colder spot if you see any root or leaf growth before spring.