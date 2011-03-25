How to Overwinter Mums in Pots

If you're not ready to give up your beautiful fall blooms, you can overwinter mums in pots as long as they're hardy mums. Fall-blooming mums (​Chrysanthemum​ x ​morifolium​) are perennials in USDA plant hardiness zones 5 to 9, and they're often grown in pots as annuals in other zones. In cold climates, overwintering mums in pots in a sheltered place can increase their chances of surviving the winter.

Overwintering Indoors vs. Outdoors

If you plant your mums in the ground in the spring and you live in a zone where they're hardy, you'll be able to overwinter the mums in the ground outdoors. With more growing time during the summer season, the roots can become more established. If you buy and plant your mums in the fall, the roots don't have time to spread and grow strong in the ground before cold temperatures hit. The lack of a strong root system may cause the plant to die over the winter.

If your plant is established and you want to try to overwinter it outdoors, leave the foliage on the plant. Place a thick layer of pine needles, chopped leaves or similar mulch material over the mum plants about 4 to 6 inches deep. Keep the plants covered until there's no longer a threat of frost in the spring.

Choose a Location

The ideal spot to overwinter mums in pots is one that is dark and cold yet protected from the full winter temperatures and wind. Unheated areas are often best, such as a shed, garage or cold frame, with an ideal temperature range between 32 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Some people also have success in a cold, dark basement area or closet if it gets cold enough. You want the plant to stay cold, but you don't want it to endure the normal outdoor winter temperatures since it might not survive.

When to Bring Mums Indoors

Mums can stay outdoors until the first hard frost reaches your area. If your mums are already in pots, there's not much prep to do. You can pinch off any dead flowers but leave the branches and foliage on the mums to help protect the plant over the winter. Bring it to the chosen indoor location with the first frost.

Prepping In-Ground Mums for Overwintering

If you planted your mums in the ground but want to overwinter them indoors, you'll need to dig up the root ball and put it in a pot filled with potting soil. Dig up as much of the root system as you can get using a garden spade or shovel. Place it in the pot and cover the roots with soil like you would normally pot a plant.

Overwintering Care for Mums

Your mums go into a hibernation mode when kept in a cold, dark place, which helps them survive the winter. The roots need to stay moist during this time, so check the plants weekly to see if they need a little water. You'll likely only need to water them occasionally. A light watering once per month is usually enough, but you might need to water more often to keep the soil just barely moist.

Bringing Mums Outdoors in Spring

When you overwinter mums in pots, you need to move them back into the light gradually to keep them from going into shock. Slowly move the overwintered mums to brighter spots as spring nears and gradually increase how much you water the plants. They can go back outdoors once there's no chance for a hard frost that could kill the mums. You can either keep them in the pots or plant them in the ground. Prune back the dead foliage once new growth starts in the spring.