How to Grow Lemon Grasses

Step 7: Over-Winter Lemon Grass

Dig up a clump of the lemon grass plant from around the edge of the plant, or the whole plant if it's not too big. Place it in a pot with potting soil before the first frost if you want to overwinter your lemon grass outside its hardiness range. Put the pot in the coolest spot in your home or garage that stays above freezing; reduce the water to a light watering once a month to let the plant go dormant. Resume watering in early spring, and plant the lemon grass out again after the last frost. Make sure to use a container that drains well.