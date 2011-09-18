How to Care for Hawaiian Chili Peppers

If you like peppers that pack plenty of heat, then consider growing Hawaiian chili peppers (​Capsicum frutescens​). These pepper plants produce 1- to 2-inch-long green fruit that ripens to bright red and has a flavor similar to a Tabasco pepper. Unless you live in Hawaii, you may have difficulty finding Hawaiian chili pepper plants, but you can grow them from seed ordered from specialty gardening catalogs. Once started, knowing how to care for your pepper plant will help it thrive and spice up your cooking.