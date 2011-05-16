If a Cactus Breaks, How Do I Plant the Broken Piece?

Image Credit: FollowTheFlow/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Called "weird and wonderful" by fans, cactus plants have a strong appeal for many people. They do require special care in certain cases, like when a cactus breaks off and you need to plant a broken piece. It is possible to save such a cactus depending on the severity of the damage.

Tip If a cactus breaks off, you can plant the broken piece. You will need to allow the broken portion time to become hardened before you plant it in its own pot.

Why Cactus Parts Break Off

There are more than 2,000 different species of cacti, and they all have areoles, or small, cushiony, branchlike growths that may also have plant hairs. Cactus plants look pretty hardy, and they are certainly not as fragile as many other houseplants. Their arms (desert cacti) or stem segments (tropical cacti) can break off, though, for a variety of reasons. Two of the main causes are overwatering and underwatering, so do not water your cactus more than once every one or two weeks.

Giving a cactus too much water can lead to root rot. This probably won't happen right away, and the plant might even start to look healthier at first. Once the plant starts to soften and the roots begin to look mushy and smell bad, it may be too late. An underwatered cactus may start to shrivel after all the water it has stored inside has been depleted.

If the cactus is outside during a bad storm, it can cause plant parts to break off. Alternatively, if something knocked over the plant, it could cause similar damage. Even if a cactus is inside, something could bang into the plant and cause it to lose a part.

Planting a Broken Cactus Piece

A broken cactus arm or stem segment can be used to grow a new cactus as long as the broken part itself is otherwise healthy. Remember to wear protective gloves if your cactus has spikes. Let the plant piece sit in a shady, room-temperature place for about a week until the ends harden and begin to callus.

When potting a cactus plant or a broken piece of a cactus, you'll want a pot that offers a snug fit between the cactus and the edge of the pot. Cactus plants do better in pots with drain holes that are filled with a potting mix blended for succulents and cacti. Place the calloused end of the cactus piece into the soil and gently tamp down the soil around it. Water thoroughly until water drains from the holes at the pot's bottom.

Caring for the New Cactus

Place the newly planted cactus in a brightly lit location out of direct sun, and let it sit for two to four weeks, keeping the potting mix only barely moist to encourage new roots. Once new roots have formed, you can water it less frequently but do not spray or mist it.