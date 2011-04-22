Image Credit: Sharon Talson/Moment/GettyImages

Vines are invaluable in a garden since they add vertical interest. Whether a flowering vine grows up a wooden wall or a trellis, it can provide a literal wall of blooms during the growing season.

If you want to add drama as well, consider purple flowering vines. Purple comes in many hues, from nearly lilac to almost mahogany, but purple flowers of any hue will be eye-catching. Fortunately, there are many types of purple flowering vines for all climates

Purple Flowering Vine for Warm Climates

Since many flowering vines come from Mexico or other parts of the South, those in very warm hardiness zones — think U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 9 and above — have many wonderful options. If you live in a warm-winter climate, the first vine on your list is bougainvillea (​Bougainvillea​ spp​.​).

If you want a vine that will essentially take care of itself while providing a wall of flowers all growing season, it's hard to do better than bougainvillea. The flowers (vibrant purple or any of a number of other bright shades) are actually not blossom petals but bracts, with the very small yellow part in the center being the flower. However, this doesn't impact the gorgeous display at all. What about water? The bougainvillea prefers dry soil and only needs a drink every once in a while. Watch the weak root system if you try to grow this vine as a shrub.

Purple Flowering Vine for Cooler Areas

Everyone recognizes wisteria (​Wisteria frutescens​) with its drooping clusters of pale purple flowers adorning a trellis or walkway. It is a deciduous vine that is hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 5 through 9. It can grow up to 30 feet tall and wide with dense foliage that offers a canary yellow fall display before winter. It climbs by twining.

Wisteria needs a full-sun location with six hours or more of direct sun a day. It will tolerate any type of soil as long as it is well draining. All parts of the plant are poisonous to humans and pets, but the flowers are beloved by bees and butterflies.

Purple Flowering Vines for Anywhere

What purple vine grows anywhere, even down to U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zone 4 and lower? Morning glory ​(Ipomoea purpurea)​ does! It's an annual vine with bell-shaped purple flowers that grows fast enough to get to 10 feet high in one season. As an annual, it can be planted in any hardiness zone in spring to grace the garden during the warm season. The pretty purple blossoms open in the morning and close in the evening all summer long.

Morning glory is another twining vine that is not particular about soil. It does require good drainage, however. It also needs full sun to thrive. Morning glory grows so fast and furious that it has become invasive in some areas.