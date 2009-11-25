How to Move a Large Storage Shed on Skids

By Roger Golden Updated April 30, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Elmar Langle/iStock/GettyImages

There are many times when the original placement for an outdoor shed turns out to be less than ideal. To account for this, it is a good idea to build your shed with a skid foundation so that the shed can be moved with only a little assistance and some common tools. In addition, to avoid tearing up your lawn, you can use the skids almost like a conveyor system. Using slides under the skids will protect your lawn, and make moving the shed many times easier than otherwise.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Things You'll Need

How to Move a Large Storage Shed on Skids

Step 1: Jack Up the Front of the Shed

You need to get it high enough for the PVC pipe to fit under the skids. If there are supporting blocks under the shed, install jack stands to support the shed while the blocking is removed.

Step 2: Jack Up the Read of the Shed.

This time, you will have to lift the shed high enough to place the PVC pipe beneath the skids at approximate 10-foot intervals. Once the shed is lifted up and the skids are sitting on top of the PVC, remove the jack stands and jack.

Advertisement

Step 3: Tie a Rope Connecting the Shed to the Riding Mower

Connect the tow rope to the riding mower. At the shed, connect the rope so that it goes over the skids. If the shed has a central skid, you can save time by simply attaching the rope to that central piece. Pull the mower slowly forward until all slack has been removed from the tow rope.

Step 4: Carefully Move the Shed

Ease the mower forward, pulling the shed along effortlessly behind you. Stop every 10 feet and move the PVC from the rear of the shed to the front. In rare cases, you may need to jack up the front of the shed, but in most circumstances, pulling the shed further along will cause the skids to ride up onto the PVC pipe. Repeat this step until you have reached the new shed location.

Step 5: Situate the Shed in the Desired Location

Before removing the PVC, slide the shed around so that it is turned the way you want it to face. Jack up the shed and place jack stands under the front corners. Remove the PVC pipe and replace any blocking that was used in the original shed set up. Remove the jack stands and jack.

Tip

The PVC pipe provides a smooth sliding surface. It is rare for the PVC to roll along with the shed.

Having one or more assistants will reduce the time taken to move the shed, allowing for almost continuous movement.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy