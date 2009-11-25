There are many times when the original placement for an outdoor shed turns out to be less than ideal. To account for this, it is a good idea to build your shed with a skid foundation so that the shed can be moved with only a little assistance and some common tools. In addition, to avoid tearing up your lawn, you can use the skids almost like a conveyor system. Using slides under the skids will protect your lawn, and make moving the shed many times easier than otherwise.
Things You'll Need
1 shed w/ skid foundation
1 piece of 3-inch PVC per each 10 feet of shed depth
Riding mower
How to Move a Large Storage Shed on Skids
Step 1: Jack Up the Front of the Shed
You need to get it high enough for the PVC pipe to fit under the skids. If there are supporting blocks under the shed, install jack stands to support the shed while the blocking is removed.
Step 2: Jack Up the Read of the Shed.
This time, you will have to lift the shed high enough to place the PVC pipe beneath the skids at approximate 10-foot intervals. Once the shed is lifted up and the skids are sitting on top of the PVC, remove the jack stands and jack.
Step 3: Tie a Rope Connecting the Shed to the Riding Mower
Connect the tow rope to the riding mower. At the shed, connect the rope so that it goes over the skids. If the shed has a central skid, you can save time by simply attaching the rope to that central piece. Pull the mower slowly forward until all slack has been removed from the tow rope.
Step 4: Carefully Move the Shed
Ease the mower forward, pulling the shed along effortlessly behind you. Stop every 10 feet and move the PVC from the rear of the shed to the front. In rare cases, you may need to jack up the front of the shed, but in most circumstances, pulling the shed further along will cause the skids to ride up onto the PVC pipe. Repeat this step until you have reached the new shed location.
Step 5: Situate the Shed in the Desired Location
Before removing the PVC, slide the shed around so that it is turned the way you want it to face. Jack up the shed and place jack stands under the front corners. Remove the PVC pipe and replace any blocking that was used in the original shed set up. Remove the jack stands and jack.
Tip
The PVC pipe provides a smooth sliding surface. It is rare for the PVC to roll along with the shed.
Having one or more assistants will reduce the time taken to move the shed, allowing for almost continuous movement.