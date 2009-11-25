How to Move a Large Storage Shed on Skids

There are many times when the original placement for an outdoor shed turns out to be less than ideal. To account for this, it is a good idea to build your shed with a skid foundation so that the shed can be moved with only a little assistance and some common tools. In addition, to avoid tearing up your lawn, you can use the skids almost like a conveyor system. Using slides under the skids will protect your lawn, and make moving the shed many times easier than otherwise.