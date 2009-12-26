How to Reinforce Concrete Slabs With Wire Mesh

Step 3: Weld Down the Wire Mesh

Carry your next sheet of wire mesh over and rest it on the edge of the first sheet you put down 1 1/2 squares onto the first sheet. Welded wire mesh is welded in squares, you want each sheet to overlap the other 1 1/2 squares. Place your foot through the bottom of the second sheet (that you are holding upright) and press down. Let the second sheet drop forward onto the slab runners. Adjust the second sheet so the edge overlapping the first sheet is straight and even, covering 1 1/2 squares of the first sheet.