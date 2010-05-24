How to Wire a Lamp Post With a Light Sensor

Installing an outside lamppost is an excellent way to add increased security and safety to your home. But remembering to turn on the lamppost every night is easier said than done, and using a timer means that you always have to remember to adjust it for daylight savings. By installing an outside lamppost that has a built-in light sensor, you'll never have to worry about those concerns ever again. With a light sensor controlling the function of the light, it automatically turns on when the sun goes down and turns off when it comes back up. And best of all, wiring the fixture isn't that difficult to do.