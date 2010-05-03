How to Repair a Concrete Water Tank

Step 4: Combine Cement with Water

Mix one part hydraulic cement with three parts water in a bucket using the electric drill with mixer paddle attached. The cement should be a moist, dirt-like consistency, and stick together when rolled into a ball without leaving cement residue sticking to your hands. Use the trowel to press the cement into the crack, filling it completely. Scrape over the surface of the cement with the tilted edge of the trowel to make it even with the surrounding concrete. Remove any excess cement and allow the patch to dry for an hour. This is all that is necessary for tanks not used for holding water for consumption.