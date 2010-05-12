How to Build a Fire Pit on Concrete

Step 7: Start the Second Row

Start another row of blocks. Place mortar on top of the first layer of block and start to set the next row into place in the same fashion as before, staggering the block--the middle of the first block over a seam between two blocks below it--to create a sturdier wall. Continue placing blocks and rows until the fire pit walls measure at least a foot tall. Allow the fire pit to dry for at least one week before using it.