How to Apply Nason Base Coat Paint

Step 1: Mix the Base Coat

Mix your base coat with paint activator and paint thinner or reducer before proceeding. Nason Finishes recommends using a ratio of 8:1/2:4, or 8 parts of Nason base coat to 1/2-part base coat activator to 4 parts base coat reducer. Failure to mix the paint properly can clog your spray gun. If you're using aerosol cans, the paint should be properly mixed in the can for you, so skip this step.